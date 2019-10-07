  • search
    Three scientists share 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or medicine

    Washington, Oct 07: Three scientists who studied how cells determine their oxygen levels have been awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. William G. Kaelin, Jr. of Harvard University, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe of Oxford University and Gregg L. Semenza of Johns Hopkins University were jointly awarded the prize.

    The Nobel committee said,"Oxygen sensing is central to a large number of diseases. The discoveries made by this year's #NobelPrize laureates have fundamental importance for physiology and have paved the way for promising new strategies to fight anaemia, cancer and many other diseases.

    "This year's nobel laureates "have greatly expanded our knowledge of how physiological response makes life possible," a spokesman said.

