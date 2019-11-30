  • search
    Three injured in stabbing incident at The Hague

    The Hague, Nov 30: Three people have been injured in a stabbing incident on one of the main shopping streets in The Hague. The police say that they are still looking for the male suspect following the attack.

    The police said that they were still keeping an open mind on the incident even as the Dutch media played down speculation about a terror motive. The incident took place just hours after two people were stabbed to death in a terror related death in London.

    The incident took place at the Hudson Bay department store in Grote Marktstraat, which is the largest shopping area in The Hague.

    The Dutch police said that they were conducting extensive investigations into the incident. It is taking time owing to the complexity of the crime, the police also said. The police said that they were looking for a slightly dark skinned man with curly hair aged between 50 and 50 years of age. He was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a scarf and black top.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 7:07 [IST]
