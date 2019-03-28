  • search
    Three hurt, suspect killed in explosive attack at China police station

    By PTI
    |

    Beijing, Mar 28: Three people were injured and the suspect killed in an arson and homemade explosive attack on a police station in northeastern China on Thursday, local authorities said.

    Three hurt, suspect dead in explosive attack at China police station (Representative image)
    The attacker set fire to the Shenyang Public Security Bureau's traffic police department at about 1:50 pm (0550 GMT) before setting off an explosive device, the bureau said in a statement.

    'Act cautiously': China slams US for resolution on Masood Azhar

    According to South China Morning Post, the bomber died in the blast, while the three wounded were taken to hospital where they were in a stable condition, the statement said.

    Pictures and video footage shared on social media show the building engulfed in thick smoke and several of its first-floor windows smashed.

    PTI

