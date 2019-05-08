  • search
    Threat of Islamic State still high says Sri Lanka

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Colombo, May 08: Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe said that authorities have arrested or killed all the terrorists responsible for the deadly Easter blasts, but warned that the country still faces the threat of IS terror attacks. Speaking in Parliament during a debate on the current security situation in the country, Wickremesinghe said all those directly linked to the Easter Sunday attacks were either killed or are in custody.

    Nine suicide bombers carried out blasts that tore through three churches and three hotels on the Easter Sunday, killing over 250. IS claimed the attacks. Wickremesinghe said investigations had revealed the bombers had direct or indirect links with IS and the nation needed sophisticated technology to deal with the threat posed by such terror networks.

    "The danger is not over, we are now a victim of global terrorism," he said. He said that Sri Lanka must work with the international community to face the global threat from terrorism. "Some assume working with the international community means bringing down foreign troops.

    That will not happen," he said. His comments came as Sri Lankan police and military chiefs assured that the country is now safe and can get back to normalcy.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 6:31 [IST]
