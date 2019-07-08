  • search
    This woman spits mouthwash back into the bottle, video goes viral

    By Simran Kashyap
    Wahington, July 08: After a girl licking Blue Bell Creameries ice cream from a tub and keeping it back in the freezer, went viral, another similar video of shopper at Walmart who gargled some mouthwash and spat it back into the bottle is going viral on various social media platforms.

    She shared the video clip on Twitter and the video is now going viral, naturally people feeling all grossed out.

    This woman spits mouthwash back into the bottle, video goes viral
    Screengrab from viral video

    While some users calling it a dumb stunt and were feeling pretty disgusted. Some others said it is a staged act, as she directly took a swig, without breaking off the seal of the bottle.

    The video has got over 17 million views and 7,000 plus retweets.

    Later she posted an image of the bills and another with a Listerine calling it "her new bestie."

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 5:57 [IST]
