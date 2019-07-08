This woman spits mouthwash back into the bottle, video goes viral

By Simran Kashyap

Wahington, July 08: After a girl licking Blue Bell Creameries ice cream from a tub and keeping it back in the freezer, went viral, another similar video of shopper at Walmart who gargled some mouthwash and spat it back into the bottle is going viral on various social media platforms.

She shared the video clip on Twitter and the video is now going viral, naturally people feeling all grossed out.

you bitches with no oral hygiene could take a hint pic.twitter.com/IaMOC1caid — Bameron Nicole Smith (@bameronkaii) July 3, 2019

While some users calling it a dumb stunt and were feeling pretty disgusted. Some others said it is a staged act, as she directly took a swig, without breaking off the seal of the bottle.

The video has got over 17 million views and 7,000 plus retweets.

Later she posted an image of the bills and another with a Listerine calling it "her new bestie."