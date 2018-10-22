  • search

This UK club fulfils anonymous woman’s wish, sets Twitter abuzz

By
    London, Oct 22: A few days ago, we saw a Chinese sailor's note floating on the sea which he penned for his fiancée who he had left. The note was found by somebody else and the heartbreaking story set the Internet abuzz.

    This UK club fulfils anonymous woman’s wish, sets Twitter abuzz

    We have something similar again.

    A tweet by the UK's Bishop Vesey's Grammar School (BVGS) Rowing Club went viral after it shared a heartbreaking note left, this time by a woman, near a lake. This story is also about human affection and melted several hearts with its appeal.

    The note read: "Please can someone throw this into the lake for me? My late husband's ashes are in the lake and I can't get to the lakeside in my wheelchair anymore and gates are locked - have to drive back up north tonight. Thank you x." A red rose accompanied the note.

    The BVGS Rowing Club posted a picture of the note on Twitter along with one of the rose seen floating in the middle of the water body. It also addressed the anonymous woman saying her wish had been fulfilled.

    The post soon went viral, thanks to its humanitarian appeal. It was liked 161,911 times at the time of writing this article.

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 10:08 [IST]
