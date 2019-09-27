This Pakistan University bans boys, girls walking together on campus, says it's un-Islamic

Islamabad, Sep 27: The administration of Bacha Khan University in Pakistan imposed a ban on boys, girls walking together on campus. The Assistant Chief Proctor of the university had banned male and female students from sitting and walking together or have unnecessary meetings inside the campus.

The circular read,"It is hereby notified for the information of all students that the unethical activities around the university are in surge, undue/un-Islamic/uncultural relationships are strongly discouraged. Let the students be very clear that coupling of male and female students is not allowed, if students are found anywhere in the campus coupling, strict disciplinary action would be taken against them."

"The parents of the students would be called-in to the university and fine will also be imposed. Hence therefore to avoid any untoward situations, no male and female students correspondence should occur," it further said.

The circular was issued on September 23 by the administration.

باچا خان یونیورسٹی، چارسدہ میں طلبا و طالبات کے اکھٹا گھومنے پھرنے پر پابندی عائد. pic.twitter.com/a1DxuFmKwD — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 26, 2019

However, the circular went viral on various social media sites. The picture soon sparked a spirited debate on the microblogging website Twitter where some were in favour of the decision, while the other half was making fun of it.

Will it stop earthquakes? — Zaigham Abbas (@Zaighamabbas85) September 26, 2019

Jis ilaqay me y university h waha aurto ka alaa taleem hasil krna mushkl h agr is notice s unko university jane k ijazat mlte h to y acha iqdaam h. Asal objective taleem hasil krna h larko k sth ghoomna nhe. Mulk k har aurat agr taleem hasil krle to ane wale nasal kamiyab hoge. — imfareha (@syedafareha2) September 26, 2019

Good step we should Follow the teaching of Islam. — FawadKhan (@FawadKhan145) September 26, 2019

Immediately it had claimed wide-spread crticism demanding its reversal. However, the ban on mixing of male and female students at the Bacha Khan University of Pakistan has been revoked.

In anew notification, it said, "non-character activities" was on peak in the university. "The varsity wants to curb such anti-Islamic activities. Male-female students will not be allowed to make pairs. If anyone found violating norms, he/she will face disciplinary action and fine. Their parents will also be informed about this" the new circular read.