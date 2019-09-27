  • search
Trending Ajit Doval Karnataka by-polls High Alert
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This Pakistan University bans boys, girls walking together on campus, says it's un-Islamic

    By
    |

    Islamabad, Sep 27: The administration of Bacha Khan University in Pakistan imposed a ban on boys, girls walking together on campus. The Assistant Chief Proctor of the university had banned male and female students from sitting and walking together or have unnecessary meetings inside the campus.

    This Pakistan University bans boys, girls walking together on campus, says its un-Islamic

    The circular read,"It is hereby notified for the information of all students that the unethical activities around the university are in surge, undue/un-Islamic/uncultural relationships are strongly discouraged. Let the students be very clear that coupling of male and female students is not allowed, if students are found anywhere in the campus coupling, strict disciplinary action would be taken against them."

    Why Pakistan University will be observing Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day

    "The parents of the students would be called-in to the university and fine will also be imposed. Hence therefore to avoid any untoward situations, no male and female students correspondence should occur," it further said.

    The circular was issued on September 23 by the administration.

    However, the circular went viral on various social media sites. The picture soon sparked a spirited debate on the microblogging website Twitter where some were in favour of the decision, while the other half was making fun of it.

    Immediately it had claimed wide-spread crticism demanding its reversal. However, the ban on mixing of male and female students at the Bacha Khan University of Pakistan has been revoked.

    China: University students asked in exam "What are the advantages of AIDS?"

    In anew notification, it said, "non-character activities" was on peak in the university. "The varsity wants to curb such anti-Islamic activities. Male-female students will not be allowed to make pairs. If anyone found violating norms, he/she will face disciplinary action and fine. Their parents will also be informed about this" the new circular read.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan bans

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue