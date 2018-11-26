This New York café gives employment to people with autism and they are doing great

New York, Nov 26: Employment should be a universal right but for those who have disabilities of some kind, finding a job is not an easy task. People with developmental disabilities do not get the treatment they deserve in job field even if they have all the qualifications and even if they do, they often find themselves landing on a less-than-honourable work. Such people are made to believe that they are incompetent and also ignorant.

But here is a café in Schenectady in New York where more than half of the employees have some form of developmental disability and even the café's logo, which is a puzzle piece, symbolises autism awareness, TODAY reported.

Maddy Hannon is a cafe attendant at Puzzles Bakery and Café and she loves her job and says her co-workers make up a favourite part of her job since they're "like family", the report added.

The café was opened by Sara Mae Pratt in 2015 and the inspiration behind the move was her sister Emily who has autism and is on the lower-functioning end.

"Here in New York, at age 21, that's when people age out of public education. She was nearing adulthood and we were starting to realize what kinds of opportunities were available for people with developmental disabilities," Pratt was quoted by the TODAY report as saying.

In 2017, the market saw only 18.7 per cent of people with disability having a job, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Pratt had no real experience in business or in the food and beverage industry before she opened up the café where people with autism are not meant to do menial jobs but top ones like baking, cooking, taking orders, serving customers and others.

Puzzles isn't the only local business catering to people with disabilities. More and more businesses are coming up with compassionate people in the lead but yet the opportunities are far too less compared to what it should be, the report added.