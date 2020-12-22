This new born baby won free pizza for the next 60 years

Pizza employee travels over 3 hours to deliver pies! Read on to know why

Sydney, Dec 22: 60 years of free pizza. Yes that is what first time parents, Clementine Oldfield and Anthony Lot from Sydney in Australia won.

They won cash equivalent to 60 years of free pizza after they met the condition of having a baby and calling it Domnic or Dominique.

A leading pizza franchise had on December 9 held a competition offering USD 10,800 to the first parents to give their new child the name Domnic or Dominique.

Less than two hours after the competition began, Dominic Julian Lot was born at 1:47 am on December 9.

Clementine always liked the name Dominic and when it was suggested to him, he fell in love with it. Having settled it, they got a message from family members who heard about Domino's competition.

The prize is part of the competition by Dominos in Australia. With Dominos completing 60. Years on December 9, the outlet decision to give away free pizza for the next 60 years to a family who names their new lord, Dominic or Dominique.

The family took a chance and submitted the child's birth certificate to Dominos. Shortly, they learnt that they had won the cash of USD 10,080, which is the equivalent of a $14 pizza every month for 60 years.