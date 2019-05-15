This is the most expensive apartment sold in Dubai for Rs 1,40,63,70,000

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dubai, May 15: A sprawling penthouse in the iconic Palm Jumeirah island in Dubai is the most expensive property sold so far in 2019. The penthouse was currently under construction One Palm by Ominyat. The off-plan unit is a 24,000 square foot five-bedroom apartment worth a whopping Dhs74,000,000.

The penthouse fetched a whopping USD 20 million that is 1,40,63,70,000 INR, making it the second-most expensive apartment sold in the UAE's real estate history.

One Palm offers 90 units including three, four and five-bedroom residences and three triplex penthouses. The building is managed by Dorchester Collection, who are on-hand to cater to any need, be it valet and butler service, or booking a table in the most exclusive restaurants.

The apartments, which are sold by invitation-only, are styled by either Japanese designers, Super Potato, or London-based studio, Elicyon, upon the buyers' discretion.

Mahdi Amjad, CEO and executive chairman of Omniyat, said: "Clients are given the choice of two high-end designers to style their villas in the sky, and the showroom captures the high-end finishings and plush furniture that turn these units into exquisite homes."

He also said: "Considering the modern lifestyle and high standards of living that the emirate offers, Dubai continues to cement itself as the most sought-after residential location of choice, with multi-millionaires shifting their home base to the country."

Omniyat said enquiries were being received for its third penthouse within the Palm Jumeirah project, which is expected to be priced between the values of its two predecessors.

Omniyat beat their own record back in 2017 by selling the most expensive penthouse in Dubai for AED 102 million. Details of the buyer who has scooped up the second-most expensive penthouse in Dubai for Dh73 million remain private.