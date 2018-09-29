  • search

By
    Paris, Sept 29: What if we tell you that there is a house on this planet which is made only chocolate and you can actually stay there?

    This house & all its belongings are made of chocolate and you can stay in it…Yes, you heard it right
    Sound unbelievable but it is true. The 200-square feet L'Orangerie Ephémère chocolate house located on the suburbs of Paris has been made of 3,000 pounds of chocolate and people can also stay there overnight.

    Booking.com, the travel fare aggregator, took help from renowned chocolate artisan Jean-Luc Decluzeau to make a cottage for a special promotion on its site and it took Jean and his son a total of 600 hours of work to complete the incredible project, sources from travel fare site told TODAY.

    Up to four persons can sleep in the house in which even the smaller details are made of chocolate. The walls, roof and even the clock, books and chandelier in the house are made of yummy chocolate. How enticing it is to stay in this house, one would think. Even outside the house there are some chocolate bunnies and even a white chocolate duck pond. Sounds too yummy, isn't it?

    The house if protected from elements and predators through a glass house which houses it.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 16:48 [IST]
