This hilarious video shows flight attendant delivering dramatic safety instructions

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

London, July 05: It is part of a flight attendant's daily job to enact routine serious airplane safety instructions for passengers before the flight takes off. And imagine it must be a boring job for the flight attendants to pass on the same information with the same actions again and again. However, you'll crack a smile at least when you watch this flight attendant's safety speech.

A video of a flight attendant on an international flight, explaining airline rules is going viral by the minute.

The video was posted by a user ivivek_nambiar and is pretty hilarious. The five-minute clip filmed by the passenger shows the flight attendant dressed in a short-sleeved white shirt and a bright turquoise tie - demonstrating how to fasten one's seat belt.

He should be an actor! pic.twitter.com/Eu7UTkz0he — Vivek (@ivivek_nambiar) July 4, 2019

People mentioned that even looking at his routine of the safety instructions is making them feel good. Well, not everyday do we come across someone so interactive and animated during the safety instructions.