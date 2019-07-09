  • search
    This dad spots shark swimming towards his children while taking photos with drone camera

    By Simran Kashyap
    Tallahassee, July 09: The one thing that makes summer more exciting is heading to the beach with your family, splashing around and basking in the sun on the shore. Even this had some similar plans. But what happened next was shocking.

    A florida man who was using his drone to take aerial photos at the beach averted a possible tragedy when he filmed a shark swimming near his children.

    This dad spots shark swimming towards his children while taking photos with drone camera
    Photo courtesy: Daniel Watson/Instagram

    Daniel Watson and his family were at New Smyrna Beach in Florida on June 23 when the incident occurred.

    A few hours after they arrived at the beach, Watson, a professional photographer, decided to snap some overheard pictures with his DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone.

    When he spotted a shadowy figure near them, Watson then immediately told his wife, Sally, to get the kids out of the water. She yelled for them to get out, not knowing exactly how they were in danger. Luckily, the family was able to escape just as the shark swam past them.

    According to Fox News, it was at this very spot that an 18-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark just one week afterwards.

    According to University of Florida researchers, people worldwide reported 130 interactions with sharks in 2018. Five of those attacks were fatal.

    shark children swimming florida

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
