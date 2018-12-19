This cute video made me remember my own grandpa… some relations are priceless

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Edinburg, Dec 19: We all love our grandparents and this holds true across geography and colour of the skin. It is because we share one of our most genuine and burden-free relations with our grandparents who only know to shower love and blessings on us.

Also Read | Inspiring! 5-year-old cancer patient dances through his treatment days to make things easy

Recently, a video surfaced on the social media which is a compilation of reactions that an old man come up with everytime he sees his granddaughter at his doorsteps. The 87-year-old grandpa's cute reactions are recorded by the granddaughter named Jennifer Barclay, who is from Scotland, each time she visits him and once she posted the video on the Internet, it became an instant hit with several people identifying themselves with the family bonding. Some even became emotional. The video was liked over 6.17 lakh times and retweeted over 1.19 lakh times.

My wee Grandad, 87 years young and he’s my no.1 guy💕 I love him with all my heart. And I love recording his reactions when I come to visit. I hope everyone can appreciate the video I’ve made as much as I do👴🏻💕xoxo pic.twitter.com/4XK4TEBctQ — Jen (@JenBarclayX) December 14, 2018

Also Read | Facebook takes down Myanmar military-linked pages off platform

Here are some tweet reactions to the cute video:

@Joshua_Upton this literally made me start to cry in a room full of people at work. — Emily-Louise Mary (@emilymcc) December 16, 2018

Cannot get over how happy he is to see you each time 😭 — Evangeline Fordham (@evaayyy) December 16, 2018

This just made me smile so so much my cheeks are actually hurting https://t.co/JuIEomnZ3J — little (@romyfoster_) December 17, 2018

smiled the whole way through ♡♡♡ miss my grandpa https://t.co/j7qMW0qrGL — Kaddi カッディー 🎀 (@KaddiCosplay) December 17, 2018

Makes me miss my grandpa's...can i adopt yours? pic.twitter.com/q39NuDRWf3 — Ä(v)åNÐª (@MiseryGoddess) December 16, 2018

@TheMumFantastic @TheNatFantastic I wish i had recorded all of the heavily accented "who is eeeeet?" And "hallo dahling!" Followed by a big bear hug 💖 — Jo Sie (@jo_deezee) December 16, 2018