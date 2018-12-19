  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    This cute video made me remember my own grandpa… some relations are priceless

    By
    |

    Edinburg, Dec 19: We all love our grandparents and this holds true across geography and colour of the skin. It is because we share one of our most genuine and burden-free relations with our grandparents who only know to shower love and blessings on us.

    This cute video made me remember my own grandpa… some relations are priceless

    Also Read | Inspiring! 5-year-old cancer patient dances through his treatment days to make things easy

    Recently, a video surfaced on the social media which is a compilation of reactions that an old man come up with everytime he sees his granddaughter at his doorsteps. The 87-year-old grandpa's cute reactions are recorded by the granddaughter named Jennifer Barclay, who is from Scotland, each time she visits him and once she posted the video on the Internet, it became an instant hit with several people identifying themselves with the family bonding. Some even became emotional. The video was liked over 6.17 lakh times and retweeted over 1.19 lakh times.

    Also Read | Facebook takes down Myanmar military-linked pages off platform

    Here are some tweet reactions to the cute video:

    Read more about:

    family social media human interest emotion

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 11:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue