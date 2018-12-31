  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    This country had its presidential election postponed for 2 years! Finally people cast votes on Dec 3

    By
    |

    Kinshasa, Dec 31: We have heard leaders bringing elections earlier than schedule to renew mandates or polls getting deferred for weeks or may be a few months owing to Opposition's complaints in democracies that are not known to be strong. But in the Democratic Republic of Congo, presidential election was delayed by no less than two years and the citizens of the country got their right to cast ballots only on Sunday, December 30, to elect a new leader.

    This country had its presidential election postponed for 2 years! Finally people cast votes on Dec 3

    The voters came out to pick the successor to incumbent President Joseph Kabila, who has been in power in the DRC for almost two decades now (since 2001). The latest election would have seen the country's first-ever democratic transfer of power but an electoral body deferred the voting in three opposition strongholds.

    Kabila came to power in 2001 at the age of 29 following the assassination of his father Laurent Desire Kabila by one of his bodyguards. The current president is only the fourth president of the DRC since its independence in 1960. The DRC is the 11th largest country in the world and the 16th largest in terms of population.

    Kabila, now 47, refused to step down after his second term ended in 2016 and unleashed state forces on protesters and opponent political forces. It was in August this year that he announced that he would not seek a re-election. On Sunday, Kabila assured that the elections will be "free and fair" adding that his only concern was "very heavy rain" in the country's capital Kinshasa, CNN reported.

    The results of the December 30 election are expected to come out on January 15. Of the opposition candidates, only two - former ExxonMobil official Martin Fayulu and Felix Tshisekedi, president of the largest Opposition party, have serious chances of becoming the next president of the South-Central African nation, CNN added.

    Read more about:

    election president africa democracy

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 12:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue