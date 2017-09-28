Things you never knew about Playboy founder Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner, the iconic founder of Playboy magazine, died at his home of natural causes at age 91, Playboy Enterprises said in a statement. Hefner was survived by his wife, Crystal, his sons, Cooper, David and Marston, and his daughter, Christie, the statement said.

Here are some of the interesting facts you never knew about Playboy founder Hugh Hefner:

Early life: Hugh Hefner started on April 9, 1926, at Michael Reese Hospital, where he was born the first of the two children-younger brother Keith was born in 1929; he died in 2016 at 87 - of Grace and Glenn Hefner, she a schoolteacher. The family lived in Chicago, where they attended Methodist church and the children went to Sayre Elementary School. When he was 8 years old, Hugh Hefner started a school newspaper called The Pepper, despite a warning from a concerned teacher that "if he continues to waste time on this, he will never amount to anything." He was in the army during WWII One of his passions was cartooning, and as a teenager he created a magazine called Shudder and had a Shudder Club for all of his pals. He also started a cartoon autobiography called "School Daze," which he continued while serving two years in the U.S. Army infantry and later in college. He was a movie buff There are people that are big fans of movies and then there's Hugh Hefner. The man who started Playboy Magazine has more than 4,000 films in his collection. You probably would too if you have a movie theater right there in your house. He met his first wife in college: He was married by then and a father. He had wed his high school sweetheart, Mildred Williams, in 1949, and they shared their small apartment in Hyde Park with baby daughter Christie, born in 1952. However, the marriage was not good from the outset. First Playboy magazine to go to print He mortgaged his furniture and took out a loan for $600 and borrowed $3,000 from friends and relatives to start Playboy. His initial idea was to start Chicago city magazine, an aim he redirected in 1953 when he found he could rent a naked picture of Marilyn Monroe from the Baumgarth Calendar Co. for $200. The many women in his life: As the founder of the world's most recognisable men's magazine, Hugh Hefner had a long and varied history with members of the opposite sex. Right up until his death, the serial lothario maintained relationships with a number of women and even juggled several relationships at the same time. However, the third and the last mwoman was Crystal Harris. On New Year's Eve, Hefner married Crystal Harris , 60 years his junior, a year after the couple reconciled after she called off the wedding days before the initial ceremony was set to take place. He Has four Children With three marriages in the books, including one that was first consummated more than 40 years ago, it shouldn't surprise us that Hefner has four kids. All the same, he's father to a daughter named Christie and son David from his first marriage. Sons Marston and Cooper were from his second marriage and were born in 1990 and 1991. He eats every meal in bed While Hugh Hefner is a brilliant businessman, there's very little doubt he does indeed have a few eccentricities. One of those eccentricities is that he eats every meal of the day in bed. During other meals, especially with guests, he'll sit with them, but he won't eat. Any food he eats is in bed on a tray. He bought a burial plot next to Marilyn Monroe He is quite the fan of Marilyn Monroe. The actress was actually featured on the cover of the very first episode of Playboy and he is still celebrating her in death. The millionaire even decided he wants to spend his eternal rest next to the star.

Photo courtesy: Twitter@hughhefner

OneIndia News