  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    They have come to blows, will help says Trump on India-China tensions

    By
    |

    Washington, June 21: The United states is talking to both India and China to help them resolve their ongoing border tensions, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

    They have come to blows, will help says Trump on India-China tensions

    "It's a very tough situation. We're talking to India. We're talking to China. They've got a big problem there," Trump told reporters at the White House before boarding Marine 1 on his way to his first post-COVID-19 election rally in Oklahoma.

    "They've come to blows, and we'll see what happens. We'll try and help them out," Trump said when asked about his assessment of the situation between India and China.

    As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in fierce clashes against Chinese intruders into Galwan Valley in Ladakh early this week. According to US intelligence sources, more than 35 Chinese soldiers were also killed during the skirmish.

    The United States has accused China of escalating border tension with India and other neighbours by trying to take benefit of these countries busy fighting coronavirus pandemic.

    "The PLA (People's Liberation Army) has escalated border tensions with India, the world's most populous democracy. It's militarizing the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, in a major speech on China a day earlier.

    In his virtual address on ''Europe and the China Challenge'' during the 2020 Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Friday, Pompeo described the ruling Chinese Communist Party as a "rogue actor."

    In his virtual address on ''Europe and the China Challenge'' during the 2020 Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Friday, Pompeo described the ruling Chinese Communist Party as a "rogue actor."

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump india china

    Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue