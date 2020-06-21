They have come to blows, will help says Trump on India-China tensions

Washington, June 21: The United states is talking to both India and China to help them resolve their ongoing border tensions, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

"It's a very tough situation. We're talking to India. We're talking to China. They've got a big problem there," Trump told reporters at the White House before boarding Marine 1 on his way to his first post-COVID-19 election rally in Oklahoma.

"They've come to blows, and we'll see what happens. We'll try and help them out," Trump said when asked about his assessment of the situation between India and China.

As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in fierce clashes against Chinese intruders into Galwan Valley in Ladakh early this week. According to US intelligence sources, more than 35 Chinese soldiers were also killed during the skirmish.

The United States has accused China of escalating border tension with India and other neighbours by trying to take benefit of these countries busy fighting coronavirus pandemic.

"The PLA (People's Liberation Army) has escalated border tensions with India, the world's most populous democracy. It's militarizing the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, in a major speech on China a day earlier.

In his virtual address on ''Europe and the China Challenge'' during the 2020 Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Friday, Pompeo described the ruling Chinese Communist Party as a "rogue actor."

