They appear to be standing down, says Trump after Iran missile strikes

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Jan 09: US President Donald Trump said that there were no American casualties in the Iranian strike on military bases housing US troops in Iraq.

He further added that Tehran appeared to be standing down. No Americans were hurt in the attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties, Trump said in a White House address. Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down, Trump further said.

On Wednesday, Iran said that it launched tens of surface to surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base that houses US troops. The attack was over the killing of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani.

US-Iran tension: Donald Trump says Iran appears to be standing down, slaps more sanctions

The Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq.

"We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted," a statement read. It also warned Israel.

The state TB said that the operation was named Martyr Soleimani. The Guard's aerospace division that controls Iran's missile programme launched the attack.

All is well, says Trump after missiles attack at US forces in Iraq

On January 3, the US took down Soleimani in a drone strike. Ever since the imposition of strict sanctions against Iran, tensions have been high with the US. Sanctions on Iranian oil exports were imposed last year and this had forced major importers like India and China to cut purchases. The sanctions were imposed after several oil tankers were attacked in the Persian Gulf. The US had blamed Iran for the attacks.