These models have disabilities and they show the world that beauty isn’t about perfection

By
    Pittsburgh (USA), Sept 27: Nowadays, the concept of beauty is being challenged every day. The US-based lingerie retail company Aerie has come up with viral ads that portray beauties that do not conform to the conventional idea of beauty. The ads have brought out women who do not look out of his world but those who have disabilities and illnesses like any other human being and neither they are apologetic about it.

    Model Gaylyn Henderson with off her colitis bag during an ad campaign. Source: @GutlessGlamour
    As per a report in TODAY, one of these models carries her insulin pump while another has her ostomy bag and they do not consider these as "flaws" that prevent them from becoming "real beauties" but take them in stride while striving for the ad campaigns that they love to do.

    Gaylyn Henderson, who is seen in the ads with her ostomy bag, told TODAY Style: "Having the support of an influential brand like American Eagle to promote positive ostomy awareness has already changed lives, and I know this because of the feedback I am seeing and receiving." Henderson was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease two decades back and after her rectum and part of colon were removed, she has to wear an ostomy pouch. She wanted to get rid of the negative stigma associated with ostomy and she even started her organisation 'Gutless and Glamorous' to raise awareness about living with an ostomy with a positive frame of mind. She found an excellent opportunity to establish her case of living proudly with ostomy in an open call for bra campaign for Aerie and she was chosen. It did confidence and self-belief a world of good.

    There are other models like Henderson who also gained similarly in terms of self-esteem.

    It also spoke about Aerie's conception of championing real beauty and the brand told TODAY Style that they indeed like to celebrate beauties from diverse backgrounds.

    "As a brand, Aerie has been a leader in empowering women and celebrating inclusivity and body positivity since our launch of #AerieREAL in 2014. Our newest bra models are part of our brand's ongoing commitment to show real, authentic and unretouched women, who are at the core of everything that we do," Jennifer Foyle, Aerie global brand president was quoted as saying by TODAY.

