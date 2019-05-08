These Indians in Pakistan remind voters of 'Desh Ka Mahatyohar'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lahore, May 08: With the Lok Sabha elections 2019 almost a half way through, these Indians were delighted to franchise their votes in 'Desh Ka Mahatyohar' or the great Indian festival of elections while being in Pakistan. Yes, you have read it right. It's none other than the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian High Commission thanked the Election Commission for the e-postal ballot system. It also urged the voters to caste their vote.

Congratulations to High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and his team for participating in the planet's largest exercise in democracy! As 900 million Indians vote in General Elections 2019, the dance of democracy continues within the High Commission of India in Pakistan! @Ajaybis https://t.co/VZF1iJhOUm — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) May 5, 2019

The powerful election body also shared the tweet urged service voters in all embassies to cast their vote.

Also, several efforts are put to ease out this process. Not only can natives, but also the NRIs and servicemen located abroad can franchise their votes. It means that the residents of India, be in India or abroad, can use their voting right.

The scale of India's national election, in which roughly around 900 million people are eligible to vote, makes it the world's largest democratic exercise.

India has the largest democratic election system in every five years as per the Constitution. Elections are being held in the country in different phases and now five phases have been completed, but voter turnout has not crossed 70 percent during these five phases.

The election system here is quite different from other countries in view of the democratic values and democratic method. Indian election system has a prominent role in the formation of government.

The polling schedule is entering its home stretch -- five phases have been completed, and two remain. These will be held on May 12 and 19.

What is an Electronically transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS)?

Electronically transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) is developed by Election Commission of India with the help of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), for the use of the Service Voters. It is a fully secured system, having two layers of security.

Secrecy is maintained through the use of OTP and PIN and no duplication of casted Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot (ETPB) is possible due to the unique QR Code

This system enables the entitled service voters to cast their vote using an electronically received postal ballot from anywhere outside their constituency. The voters who make such a choice will be entitled for Postal Ballot delivered through Electronic Media for a particular election.

The developed System is implemented inline with the existing Postal Ballot System. Postal Ballot will be transmitted through Electronic Means to the voters. It enables the voters to cast their vote on an electronically received postal ballot from their preferred location, which is outside their originally assigned voting constituency.