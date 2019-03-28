  • search
    Theresa May to resign before next Brexit negotiation

    London, Mar 27: Theresa May tells Conservative MPs she will not remain as UK PM for the next phase of Brexit negotiations.

    
    File Photo of Theresa May

     In a meeting with legislators from her Conservative party on Wednesday, May said she would quit if the twice-defeated divorce deal she negotiated with the European Union passes at a third vote.

    "We need to get the deal through and deliver Brexit," May told lawmakers, according to a statement from her office.

    United Kingdom: Three junior ministers quit tover Brexit

    "I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party."

    Her decision came just two hours before MPs start a flurry of votes seeking a last-minute alternative Brexit plan to replace her deal.

    Britain was due to leave the European Union on March 29 but has been granted a delay until April 12, after parliament overwhelmingly rejected May's agreement on two occasions.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
