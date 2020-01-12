  • search
    'The world is watching': Trump tweets in support of Iran peaceful protesters'

    Washington, Jan 12: US President Donald Trump warned Iran against cracking down on protests that broke out after it admitted shooting down an airliner by mistake, killing all 176 people aboard.

    Trump warns Iran against another massacre of peaceful protesters

    "The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people," Trump tweeted.

    "There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching," Trump said in apparent allusion to an Iranian crackdown on street protests that broke out in November.

    Amnesty International has said it left more than 300 people dead.

