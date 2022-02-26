YouTube
    The Russian invasion: Ukraine President speaks to PM Modi, seeks India's support in UN Security Council

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Prime Minister Modi on Saturday seeking political support in UN Security Council.

    The Ukrainian President informed PM Modi of the course of repulsing 🇷🇺 aggression. "More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged 🇮🇳 to give us political support in🇺🇳 Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!," Zelenskyy told PM Modi.

    The move comes hours after Russia appreciates India's 'independent and balanced position' at UNSC.

    "Highly appreciate India's independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, 2022. In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine," tweeted Russian Embassy in India.

    In the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine India abstained on the vote on the draft resolution.

    T S Tirumurti, Ambassador of India to the United Nations said that India is deeply disturbed by the recent developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, he said. No solution can be arrived at, at the cost of human lives, he further added.

    We are deeply concerned about the welfare and security of the Indian community, including a large number of Indian students, he said. The contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, Tirumurti also added.

    All members need to honour these principles in finding a constructive way forward, he said while also adding that dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at the moment.

    By abstaining from a UN Security Council resolution on the Russian attack on Ukraine, India retained the option of reaching out to all relevant parties to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis.

