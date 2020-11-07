The numbers tell us…. Biden on US election result

US polls: People chose change over more of the same says Biden

Washington, Nov 07: Democrat Joe Biden said that he was going to win the elections as his lead over President, Donald Trump grew.

He said that he was was already meeting with legal experts as he prepared for the White House. The numbers tell us ... it's a clear and convincing story: We're going to win this race, Biden said.

They made it clear they want the country to come together, not continue to pull apart, Biden also said.

According to latest US media projections, Biden pulled ahead of Trump in Georgia. He has also taken the lead over Trump in Pennsylvania.

Will win White House race with over 300 electoral votes: Biden on 4th day of counting

Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Georgia and Pennsylvania, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the two key battleground states.

Georgia's 16 electoral votes would be enough to guarantee at least a tie in the 538-member Electoral College, pending results from the other uncalled states. Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral college votes would single-handedly deliver the White House to Biden.

Reacting to the latest developments, the senior Trump aide told Fox News that the president's counsellors have been giving him advice in both directions, with some telling Trump that a concession is the correct thing to do, and others pushing him to continue to fight to ensure the vote was correct and legitimate.

The aide, who was not identified, told Trump's favourite news channel that the president is "simply skeptical."

"He warned about this for months," the aide said. "The media didn't take it seriously, and now, here we are with the scenario."

The aide said, though, that the president "may ultimately concede."

"He's just not there yet," the aide added.