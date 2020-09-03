Thailand king Maha Vajiralongkorn reconciles with ousted consort

Bangkok, Sep 03: Thailand king has reconciled with his royal consort, whom he stripped of her titles last year after accusing her of seeking to undermine his official wife, the country's queen.

It can be seen that The Royal Gazette, on Wednesday confirmed the restoration of Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi to the good graces of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The announcement, dated Aug. 29, said she was being given back her royal and military titles.

According to reports, Sineenatra was not tainted by any wrongdoing, and the record should not show that she ever lost her privileges.

Meanwhile, she had not been seen publicly after her fall from grace last year and her whereabouts were never made clear.

In July 2019, Vajiralongkorn gave Sineenatra the title of chao khun phra, or royal noble consort, reviving an old palace tradition of taking a junior wife that had not been practiced for almost a century.

In October, less than three months after making Sineenatra his royal consort, the king issued a command rescinding the appointment. In a statement, he accused her of misbehaving by actively seeking to block Suthida's appointment as queen in order to take the position herself.

That statement said the king tried to alleviate the problem by appointing Sineenatra his official royal consort but that she remained unsatisfied and continued to compete with Queen Suthida.

Both Queen Suthida and Sineenatra have served as senior officers in palace security units. Suthida was previously a flight attendant with Thai Airways, while Sineenatra was an army nurse.