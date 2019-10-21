  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Thai king strips 34-year-old royal consort of all titles for 'disloyalty' and 'ambition'

    By PTI
    |

    Bangkok, Oct 21: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has stripped his 34-year-old consort of all titles, the palace announced Monday, a shock move less than three months after she was bestowed with a position that had not been used for nearly a century.

    Thai king strips royal consort of all titles for disloyalty
    Major General Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi, the royal noble consort of Thialand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, posing in customary dress. PTI

    Former army nurse Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was dismissed from the rank of "Chao Khun Phra" for "disloyalty to the king," the Royal Gazette said, as well as "acting against the appointment of the Queen (Suthida)... for her own ambitions."

    A few days later the palace released images of the short-haired Sineenat in combat fatigues shooting weapons, flying a jet and preparing to parachute from a plane, as well as holding the king's hand.

    It was an intimate and rare glimpse into the private life of Thailand's powerful, ultra-wealthy and inscrutable monarch, known as Rama X of the Chakri dynasty.

    But on Monday Sineenat's swift and public downfall was relayed on national television.

    She was dismissed from the rank of Chao Khun Phra -- or noble consort -- for "disloyalty to the king" according to the command, as well as "acting against the appointment of the Queen (Suthida)... for her own ambitions".

    The Thai monarchy is protected by a harsh defamation law, making open discussion on the institution for the public and media based inside the country all but impossible.

    Rama X has dramatically bolstered his authority since his 2016 ascension to the throne, pulling the immense wealth of the crown under his direct control and restructuring key army units to his command.

    Koi, a qualified pilot and former army nurse, was the first woman to receive the consort title in nearly a century -- fitting a pattern of assertive moves by the king.

    Koi's actions show "she does not give any honour to the king and does not understand royal tradition... her actions are to benefit herself", the statement said, adding she was attempting to elevate her position to the same as Queen Suthida.

    Her behaviour is "deemed disrespectful to His Majesty's grace... and caused divisions among courtiers and misunderstanding among the people", the statement added.

    She was stripped of all military ranks, decorations and royal titles, it said.

    Born in the northern province of Nan on January 26, 1985, Sineenat, graduated from the Royal Thai Army Nursing College at the age of 23.

    She has also trained as a pilot in Thailand and abroad, served in the King's royal bodyguard unit, and in May was awarded the rank of a major-general.

    During the elaborate three-day coronation ceremony of the king in May, Sineenat was seen marching in full military uniform in a procession that travelled from the palace to several Buddhist temples.

    The move stunned the Thai public, who often glean clues of the royal family's secretive ongoings through imagery and symbolism relayed by the palace.

    Supported by the conservative arch royalist military, frank discussion of palace affairs is rare among the Thai public.

    The 67-year-old king came to power in 2016 after the death of his father Bhumibol Adulyadej -- who is widely revered by Thais and seen as a figure of moral authority.

    The new king, a cycling and aviation enthusiast, is a more remote figure to the public, having spent much of his time abroad, particularly in Germany.

    More THAI News

    Read more about:

    thai thailand

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue