Texas shooting: Gunman killed his grandmother too

Washington, May 25: The 18 year old who killed 21 people including 19 students at an elementary school in Texas, US also killed his grandmother.

The gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos killed 21 including 19 children.

This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.

The identities of the children who died in the school shooting have not been revealed. The governor of Texas revealed that the gunman was shot down by security forces during the rescue operation.

My daughter’s beautiful teacher was the teacher who was killed in Uvalde, TX. Eva (Ms Mireles) taught Gabby in elementary school. She was a beautiful person & dedicated teacher. She believed in Gabby & went above & beyond to teach her as you can see below. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/qMlVoVEUrY — Audrey (@audreymg0928) May 24, 2022

"Our hearts keep getting broken. We have to have the courage to take action," US Vice President Kamala Harris said after the incident.

Earlier, President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms.

"When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby," Biden said at the White House. "I am sick and tired. We have to act," Biden also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 9:56 [IST]