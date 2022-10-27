YouTube
    Texas man sentenced to death for killing America's first turbaned Sikh police officer

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Texas, Oct 27: The man charged with killing Sandeep Dhaliwal, America's first turbaned Sikh police officer, has been sentenced to death.

    Dhaliwal, who was the first Sikh deputy for the Harris County department, was killed in the line of duty in September 2019, according to a report in Fox News. He had pulled Solis up with a warrant for his arrest for violating parole at the time of the shooting.

    "Verdict is in: Jurors sentence Robert Solis to death. We are extremely grateful that justice has been served. Sandeep changed our Sheriff's Office family for the better, and we continue striving to live up to his example of servant leadership. May he Rest In Peace," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

    On Wednesday, the verdict was announced to sentence Solis to death, less than two weeks after he was found guilty of the murder of Dhaliwal.

    "The defendant executed a uniformed deputy by shooting him in the head in broad daylight," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. "That makes him the worst of the worst, which is why we asked jurors to sentence him to death."

    Read more about:

    killing texas

    Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 14:44 [IST]
