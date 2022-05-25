YouTube
    Texas gunman had posted images of his murder weapons 4 days back

    Washington, May 25: The gunman who killed 19 children and 21 people in all at a Texas Elementary School had posted images of the murder weapons on Twitter four days back.

    How was this not a red flag just four days ago! The stupidest things get banned from social media but this psycho SALVADOR RAMOS posts his murder weapons and nobody cares. He is the Robb Elementary School Shooter in Uvalde Texas. RIP to all accept (sic) the killer, wrote one person on Twitter.

    The gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos killed 21 including 19 children.

    This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.

    The identities of the children who died in the school shooting have not been revealed. The governor of Texas revealed that the gunman was shot down by security forces during the rescue operation.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:04 [IST]
