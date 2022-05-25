Texas elementary school shooting: 19 kids among 21 killed; Gunman shot down| 10 points

I am sick and tired, we have to act: Biden on Texax shooting

Texas, May 25: In a horrific mass shooting, an 18-year-old gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, killed 19 children and 3 adults at Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.

The identities of the children who died in the school shooting have not been revealed. The governor of Texas revealed that the gunman was shot down by security forces during the rescue operation.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation as he returned to the White House from his five-day Asia trip. Biden directed that American flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honour of the victims.

Here is what we know about the Texas school shooting:

Police in Texas say a shooter who prompted a lockdown at an elementary school has been taken into custody. The Uvalde Police Department said the person was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area. A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for. Uvalde is about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio. President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" Biden said at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy. With first lady Jill Biden standing by his side in the Roosevelt Room, Biden added, "I am sick and tired. We have to act." At least 18 students were killed, according to a state senator who said he was briefed by law enforcement, in addition to a teacher. Just two days before Biden left on his trip, he met with victims' families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. The back-to-back tragedies served as sobering reminders of the frequency and brutality of an American epidemic of mass gun violence. "These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world," Biden said. "Why?" He directed that American flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honor of the victims in Texas. Vice President Kamala Harris said earlier that people normally declare in moments like this, "our hearts break - but our hearts keep getting broken ... and our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families." "We have to have the courage to take action ... to ensure something like this never happens again," she said. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was briefed on the shooting by deputy chief of staff Jen O'Malley-Dillon and other members of his senior team aboard Air Force One. Shortly before landing in Washington, Biden spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from the presidential plane "to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX," White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tweeted.