    All 4 terrorist who attacked Pakistan Stock Exchange killed

    Karachi, June 29: All four terrorists who stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange have been killed, the Dawn has reported.

    Ten persons were killed in the attack. Reports said that four attackers entered the building after 9 am and opened fire. A grenade was first hurled at the entrance. However the police and rangers entered the building and killed all the four terrorists. Following this a clearance operation was carried out. Weapons and hand grenades were recovered from the site.

    Representational Image

    There is a possibility of the casualties rising, Dawn reported. The media also reported that security forces are in a gun fight with 4 armed men. Media reports also said that the terrorists had carried along with them food, which means that they were preparing for a long haul.

    Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror.

    Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs, Imran Ismail, Governor of Sindh said in a tweet.

