Terrorists storm 5-star hotel in Pak's Gwadar, gunshots heard

    Islamabad, May 11: A five-star hotel in Pakistan's Balochistan was attacked by terrorists who forced their way in. The hotel has been identified as the Pearl Continental.

    Image tweeted by ANI

    There are at least three to four terrorists inside with weapons, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported, quoting a police officer.

    "At around 4:50 pm (local time) we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel," Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai said told Dawn.There was no immediate reports casualties.

    The report further said that additional police force, ATF (anti-terrorism force) and army have been called in to handle the situation. No foreigners are reported to have been inside the hotel, the report said.

    All foreign and local guests staying at the hotel have been safely evacuated, Express Tribune quoted Balochistan Information Minister Zahoor Buledi as saying.

    Navy and army soldiers are carrying out the operation, reports said.

    Frontier Corps personnel have cordoned off the hotel, DawnNewsTV reported citing police sources.

    The hotel, frequented by business and leisure travellers, is located on the Koh-e-Batil hill, south of West Bay on Fish Harbour road in Gwadar.

    On April 18, unidentified gunmen donning uniforms of paramilitary soldiers massacred at least 14 passengers, including Pakistan Navy personnel, after forcing them to disembark from buses on a highway in Balochistan.

    Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, is Pakistan's largest and poorest province, rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies. China is investing heavily in Balochistan under the USD 50 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

    The CPEC, launched in 2015, is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.

