    Nairobi, Nov 06: A small passenger plane crashed on Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane as it headed for Bukoba Airport. Tanzanian airline company Precision Air said the flight was coming from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam. News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake.

    Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
    Rescue operation underway after a passenger airplane crashed into Lake Victoria in Bukoba, Tanzania.PTI Photo

    "We have managed to save quite a number of people," Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.

    "When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water. Everything is under control," he said. Mwampaghale said rescue efforts continued.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 6, 2022, 15:16 [IST]
