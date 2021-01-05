YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tanya Roberts, Bond girl still alive, representative now says, after claiming she had died

    By
    |

    Los Angeles, Jan 05: Actor Tanya Roberts, best known for James Bond movie "A View to a Kill" and TV series "That '70s Show", was mistakenly announced as dead late Sunday night, her representative Mike Pingle said a day after he confirmed her demise to multiple outlets.

    Tanya Roberts, Bond girl still alive, representative now says, after claiming she had died

    Pingle told The Hollywood Reporter that although her partner, Lance O'Brien, originally thought she had died, the hospital called Monday morning to report she was still alive. Pingel, however, said Roberts, 65, remains in the ICU of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center here and her condition is still "not looking good".

    "I did get confirmation (of her death), but that was from a very distraught person (O'Brien). "And so yes, this morning at 10 am ... the hospital did call to say that she was still alive but it's not looking good. We will hopefully have information (soon). It's upsetting," the representative added.

    James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90

    During a video interview on Monday, Inside Edition captured O'Brien receiving a call telling him that Roberts had not passed. "The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team," he told Inside Edition.

    TMZ, who broke the news of Roberts' alleged death, was also the first to report that she was still alive. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center would neither confirm nor deny any information due to "patient privacy laws".

    The LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said that Roberts is not a case in their department. On Sunday, Pingel said Roberts had collapsed while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve, then was admitted to the hospital. The Hollywood Reporter was unable to speak with O'Brien.

    More HOLLYWOOD News

    Read more about:

    hollywood james bond

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X