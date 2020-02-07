  • search
    Taliban terrorist who shot Malala Yousafzai escapes from Pak prison

    By PTI
    Islamabad, Feb 07: Ehsanullah Ehsan, the Taliban terrorist responsible for shooting Nobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai in 2012 and carrying out the deadly Peshawar Army school terror attack in 2014-in which 132 students were killed-has escaped from prison, according to an audio clip released by him.

    Malala Yousafzai

    In the audio clip, which surfaced on social media on Thursday, Ehsanullah Ehsan said that he escaped the confinement of Pakistani security agencies on January 11, claiming Pakistani forces failed to keep their promises made to him during his surrender in 2017.

    Pakistan: Taliban attack on Malala Yousafzai was scripted

    "With the help of God, I succeeded to escape on January 11, 2020 from the confinement of the security forces," he is heard saying in the clip.

    Without revealing his current location, Ehsan said that he would soon make a detailed statement about his confinement.

    Malala Yousafzai, 22, was shot for campaigning for girls' education in 2012 in Pakistan's Swat Valley.

    In the audio clip, Ehsanullah Ehsan said that he surrendered to the Pakistani security agencies on February 5, 2017 under an agreement but the forces failed to keep their promise made before the surrender.

    What is Malala Day: All you need to know

    "I followed the agreement for about three years. But these shrewd security institutions put me in prison along with my children in violation of the agreement," he said, adding that he finally decided to flee from the forces.

    The authenticity of the audio and veracity of Ehsanullah Ehsan's claim was not verified by the security forces or the Pakistan government.

    malala yousafzai taliban pakistan prison

    Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 8:33 [IST]
