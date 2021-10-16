Taliban’s new order: No public executions

YouTube
    Kabul, Oct 16: The Taliban has said that there shall be no public executions unless there is a directive from the court. In a tweet, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah M Mujahid said that no punishment shall be carried out publicly when there is no need to publicise it.

    Public executions and hanging of bodies should be avoided unless the supreme court issues an order for such an action," Mujahid said according to a newspaper report. Following the decision made by the Council of Ministers, local officials have been directed to follow the same.

    The United States had last month strongly condemned the Taliban's plans to reinstate amputations and executions as punishments. "If the offender is punished, the punishment must be explained so that the people know about the crime," Mujahid said.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 8:35 [IST]
    X