Taliban promises a secure Afghanistan, to honor women’s right

Kabul, Aug 17: The Taliban, in their first official press conference in Kabul since the shock seizure of the city vowed to secure Afghanistan and wished for peaceful relations with other countries.

"For years, he had been a shadowy figure issuing statements on behalf of the militants. He said the insurgents sought no revenge and that “everyone is forgiven,” said Zabihullah Mujahid.

"The security of embassies in Kabul is of crucial importance to us. We would like to assure all foreign countries that our forces are there to ensure the security of all embassies, missions, international organizations, and aid agencies:," he said.

"Taliban are committed to providing women their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women," TOLOnews quotes Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid as saying.

To a question on differences b/w 1990s Taliban & today's, Zabihullah Mujahid said the ideology & beliefs are the same because they're Muslims, but there is a change in terms of experience--they're more experienced & have a different perspective.

Many Afghans have expressed fear that the Taliban will return the country the brutal rule they used when last in charge, and foreign officials have said they will wait to see if the insurgents make good on their promises.

The capital of Kabul remained quiet for another day as the Taliban patrolled its streets and many residents stayed home, fearful after the insurgents'' takeover saw prisons emptied and armories looted. Many women have expressed dread that the two-decade Western experiment to expand their rights and remake Afghanistan would not survive the resurgent Taliban.