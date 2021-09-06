Taliban finalises new govt formation in Afghanistan, invites China, Pakistan, Russia

YouTube
    Kabul, Sep 06: Taliban has finalised all preparation for the formation of the new government in Afghanistan. Reportedly, the insurgent group has invited Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Russia, China and Iran to attend the new government formation ceremony.

    The Taliban has claimed to taken over Panjshir, the last province that was held on to by the National Resistance Force of Afghanistan.

    Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Taliban, in a press conference in Kabul said the war has ended and they hope to have a stable Afghanistan and anyone who take up arms is the enemy of the people and the country.

    "People should know that the "invaders" will never reconstruct our country and it is the responsibility of our people to do it themselves," he added.

    The taliban government formation was delayed as the insurgent group struggles to give shape to a broad-based and inclusive administration acceptable to the international community.

    X