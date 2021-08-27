Taliban denying ISIS link is like Pak denial on Quetta Shura: Amrullah Saleh

YouTube
    Kabul, Aug 27: Afghanistan's self-proclaimed 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh on Friday said that the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-K) in Kabul has links with the Taliban and the Haqqani network.

    Saleh also slammed the Taliban for denying links to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist outfit that is identical to Pakistan's denial on Quetta Shura, a militant organisation in Balochistan.

    "Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in Talibs & Haqqani network particularly the ones operating in Kabul. Talibs denying links with ISIS is identical/similar to the denial of Pakistan on Quetta Shura. Talibs have learned very well from the master," Saleh tweeted.

    Yesterday, Saleh had blamed Pakistan for setting up terrorist factories and agencies that provide explosives materials to the Taliban in order to create chaos in Afghanistan and called Quetta Shura nothing else but a title for the Pakistani military to implement their plans.

    Friday, August 27, 2021, 11:05 [IST]
