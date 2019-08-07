Taliban claim suicide car bombing in west Kabul, nearly 100 wounded

Kabul, Aug 07: At least 95 people were injured when a car bomb exploded on Wednesday outside a police station in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The Taliban has taken the responsibility in a statement, claiming that one of its suicide bombers carried out the attack, which had targeted a "recruitment center."

"A large number of soldiers and police were killed or wounded," the Taliban said in an August 7 statement.

The bomber detonated his car at a security checkpoint, police spokesman Firdaus Faramarz told The Associated Press. A military training school is also located nearby.

Public health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said the wounded, including women and children, were taken to local hospitals.