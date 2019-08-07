  • search
    Taliban claim suicide car bombing in west Kabul, nearly 100 wounded

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kabul, Aug 07: At least 95 people were injured when a car bomb exploded on Wednesday outside a police station in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

    The Taliban has taken the responsibility in a statement, claiming that one of its suicide bombers carried out the attack, which had targeted a "recruitment center."

    "A large number of soldiers and police were killed or wounded," the Taliban said in an August 7 statement.

    Heavy explosion reported in Kabul

    The bomber detonated his car at a security checkpoint, police spokesman Firdaus Faramarz told The Associated Press. A military training school is also located nearby.

    Public health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said the wounded, including women and children, were taken to local hospitals.

    injured taliban afghanistan car bomb attack

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 12:31 [IST]
