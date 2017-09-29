Taliban attack leaves 5 policemen dead in Afghanistan

Kabul, Sep 29: Taliban attack on a police checkpoint has left five police personnel dead in western Farah province, said an Afghan official.

Iqbal Baher, the spokesman for the provincial chief of police, says two others were wounded when the militants launched their attack early Friday in Bala Bluk district.

Baher said reinforcements from the Afghan national army arrived after several hours of fighting and pushed the Taliban fighters out of the district.

He said the Afghan air force struck three Taliban vehicles as they tried to escape, killing at least 20 Taliban fighters. There was no immediate statement from the Taliban.

On September 28, twelve Afghan security forces were killed and four others wounded when Taliban fighters stormed the compounds of the Maruf district governor in southern Kandahar province.

PTI