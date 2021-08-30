Biden says another terror attack likely in 24-36 hours, vows to keep up airstrikes against ISIS

Taliban assures 100 nations of safe evacuation

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Aug 30: The Taliban has assured 100 nations that it would continue to allow foreigners and Afghans with foreign travel papers to leave the country safely. It said that the evacuations would be allowed in a safe and orderly manner even after the US deadline of troop withdrawal ends on Tuesday.

The 100 nations include Germany, France and Britain. A statement said, we have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorisation from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country.

Taliban largely seal off Kabul airport as airlift winds down; New layers of checkpoints sprang up on roads

"We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan," the statement also read.