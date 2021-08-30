YouTube
    Taliban assures 100 nations of safe evacuation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Aug 30: The Taliban has assured 100 nations that it would continue to allow foreigners and Afghans with foreign travel papers to leave the country safely. It said that the evacuations would be allowed in a safe and orderly manner even after the US deadline of troop withdrawal ends on Tuesday.

    The 100 nations include Germany, France and Britain. A statement said, we have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorisation from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country.

    "We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan," the statement also read.

