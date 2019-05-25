  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Taiwan to change name of embassy in US

    By PTI
    |

    Taipei, May 25: Taiwan says it is changing the name of its de-facto embassy in the US amid the strongest relations between the sides in decades.

    The foreign ministry tweeted that the Coordination Council for North American Affairs was being renamed the Taiwan Council for US Affairs.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    While the US severed formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979 in favor of Beijing, the sides retain close unofficial relations that have grown ever-closer in recent years, including stepped-up military-to-military contacts.

    [In 2019's first order, Xi Jinping calls on Chinese military to be combat-ready]

    The unofficial U.S. embassy in Taipei, the American Institute in Taiwan, recently moved into a substantially larger, purpose-built complex in a suburb of the capital.

    China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, objects to all diplomatic and military contacts between Taiwan and the US and has been stepping-up pressure on the island.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More TAIWAN News

    Read more about:

    taiwan united states china

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue