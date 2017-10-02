Syria: Casualties feared as suicide bombing attack hits Damascus

A car bomb was detonated in front of the police station in Damascus' Al-Midan District in Syria on Monday. According to media reports, many casualities are feared dead.

According to the SANA news agency, the incident took place in the Al Midan district and may be a terrorist attack.

Witnesses said a car bomb exploded outside the district's police station as a suicide attacker also blew himself up inside the station.

According to some media, around five policemen died as a result of the blast.

OneIndia News