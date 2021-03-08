YouTube
    Switzerland voters agree to outlaw facial covering

    By
    |

    Geneva, Mar 08: Swiss voters backed a ban on full face coverings in public places. The decision was hailed by supporters as a move against radical Islam.

    The proposal was backed by 51.21 per cent voters and a majority of federal Switzerland's cantons. Some 1,426,992 voters were in favour of the ban, while 1,359,621 were against, on a 50.8 percent turnout.

    The anti-burqa vote comes years after debate following similar bans in other European countries. There were campaign posters featuring a woman in black niqab plastered all over Switzerland. However there were rival posters too which spoke out against an absurd and useless anti-burqa law.

    The ban would mean that nobody could cover their face completely in public. However there would be exceptions at places of worship, or for health and safety reasons.

    Story first published: Monday, March 8, 2021, 8:07 [IST]
    X