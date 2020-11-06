Explained: Why counting votes in the United States is taking time to declare the winner?

Sweet revenge: Greta Thunberg trolls Trump with his own words

International

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Washington, Nov 06: Amid the ongoing US Elections counting, Greta Thunberg got her revenge against President Donald Trump 11 months later, using the latter's own words against him.

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"

The US elections 2020 seems to be a lost one for the incumbent Donald Trump.

Trump has urged to stop the counting of votes as he trails behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump has also filed lawsuits alleging fraud amid the ongoing counting.

Thunberg, when she was named Time magazine's person of the year was mocked by Donald Trump in a tweet, saw an opportunity for a clapback and took it.

Her tweet was in response to Trump's tweet calling for a halt to votes being counted in the presidential election, throwing out allegations of voter fraud.

Mimicking the tweet Trump threw at her last year, Thunberg tweeted that he needs to 'chill' and work on his "anger management".

Back in December 2019, Thunberg was mocked by Donald Trump in a tweet when she was named TIME magazine's person of the year. Trump had used the exact words to mock Thunberg, while branding her Time award as "so ridiculous".

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Within six hours of posting it, the tweet had amassed more than 25.2K likes. This is the most savage burn I have ever seen on Twitter! Brava, Greta!! says one user.

Meanwhile, US courts have dismissed Trump campaign's lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia related to alleged electoral malpractice. In Michigan, the campaign had sought to stop counting of absentee ballots, while in Georgia it had alleged that even improper ballots were being counted. Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens Thursday rejected the lawsuit, arguing that the Michigan Secretary of State is not involved with the local counting process.