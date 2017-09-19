Suu Kyi's address on Rohingya issue contained positive message: Indian envoy

Vikram Misri, the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar on Tuesday said that Aung San Suu Kyi's State of the Union address on the Rohingya issue contained a very positive message.

Speaking to reportets, he said that mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar's Rakhine state is a serious concern. The situation that has come about in the Rakhine state in recent days is something that has caused a lot of concern to not only people within the country but its neighbours.The international community stands ready to help the government of Myanmar in addressing these challenges.

"We would like the situation to be dealt with in the context of rule of law. What we heard in the remarks of the State Councillor today was encouraging from that perspective. She has spoken about the process by which Myanmar will be ready to take back the refugees who have gone across the border and further steps will be taken in accordance with laws here in terms of national verification, " reports ANI.

He further said that aid, assistance and development must reach the affectted community.

Aung San Suu Kyi, in one of the much anticipated address said that Myanmar does not fear international scrutiny as they are committed to a sustainable solution in the Rakhine state. Myanmar feels deeply for the suffering of all groups in Rakhine. We are concerned to hear about the fleeing of Muslims to Bangladesh.

She also said that the government has been making every effort to restore peace and stability. We had made a central committee for implementing the rule of law and development in Rakhine.

OneIndia News