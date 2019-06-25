Suspicious packages found in over 25 places across Nepal

Kathmandu, June 25: In what seems like an attempt to spread fear and panic, at least 28 suspicious packages were found across Nepal since morning on Tuesday.

The security establishment in the Himalayan country swung into action fearing that these packages could be bombs. The search for these packages is being done in a frantic manner to ensure that nothing untoward happens.

Some of the packages were not bombs or explosives, reports quoted Nepal Police Spokesperson as saying.

"Suspicious packages found in 28 places across the nation since morning. All of them are not bombs, some were planted to create fear. Two suspected packages were found in Kirtipur and Jawalakhel in Kathmandu valley but it proved to be a hoax," an ANI report quoted Nepal Police Spokesperson Bishowraj Pokharel as saying.

This comes barely two-months after series of bomb blasts in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo left 258 people dead. There has been concern about rising extremist activities in the Indian Sub-Continent region.

A few days ago, Nepal's Deputy PM Ishwar Pokhriyal had said that a new kind of terrorism is rearing its head in South Asia. Pokhriyal had stressed on domestical, regional and international efforts to tackle the terrorism menace.