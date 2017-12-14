Suicide bomber blows himself inside police academy in Somalia's capital: 13 killed

A suicide bomber blows himself up inside the main police academy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu killing 13 people.

The militant Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Al Shabaab carries out frequent bombings in Mogadishu and other towns.

It is waging an insurgency against the U.N.-backed government and its African Union allies in a bid to topple the weak administration and impose its own strict interpretation of Islam.

The militants were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 and have since been steadily losing territory to the combined forces of African Union peacekeepers and Somali security forces.

OneIndia News