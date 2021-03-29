Suez Canal: Satellite images show traffic at canal, massive rescue efforts

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Suez, Mar 29: In a recent development, the new satellite images from the Suez Canal area, along with ship tracking data broadcasted by other vessels, present a detailed look at the massive maritime traffic jam at one of the world's busiest waterways.

According to reports, efforts are in full swing to free the grounded Ever Given container ship stuck in Suez Canal for several days, costing millions across the world.

On Saturday, the Suez Canal authorities said that they have managed to move the stern and the rudder of the ship, however, there was no clarity on when the container will be cleared out of the canal.

Space firm, Maxar Technologies, released high resolution satellite images giving a detailed view of the multipronged efforts to clear the waterway. The images show efforts of underwater excavation as well as deployment of earth moving equipment near the container in Suez Canal.

Another set of images show more than 120 ships anchored in the waters, south of the canal. These ships have been unable to transit due to the blockage. The continuing efforts by the authorities include a combination of dredging operation in the water, deployment of tugboats as well as sand excavation on the ground.

Earthmoving equipment near the bow of the stuck ship were used to excavate sand around the bow of the ship.

As the efforts to clear the Suez Canal continues, the ship operators are considering an alternate route via Cape of Good Hope, which is likely to extend travel time by an additional one to three weeks.